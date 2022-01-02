Hypothermia often is characterized as a risk in the coldest months, but one first responder said it can hit even in milder winter temperatures.
People can end up with hypothermia with temperatures in the 50s if they spend too long outside in damp clothes or aren't dressed appropriately, said Steve Groshon, a Buchanan County paramedic.
"Get them dry, whatever it takes to get them dry," he said. "Get them a warm blanket and warm foods, a warm drink, soup. You want to warm them from the inside out and basically take away the heat loss."
People should wear boots, gloves and hats to prevent heat loss from the head and extremities but also layer their clothes, Groshon said. Even if someone doesn't want to wear a coat, he said it's smart to at least keep one on hand.
Weather also can turn quickly, whether that means cold and snowy conditions, wind or rain. That makes it important for people to keep vehicles stocked with items like spare blankets and hot packs for when they are traveling or away from home, Groshon said.
"We can have ice storms, it can be hazardous driving conditions, all sorts of problems," he said. "We've been blessed so far with pretty moderate weather but we don't know what's coming, so when people leave the house they need to be prepared for what may come."
Having supplies to stay warm isn't the only step a person can take. Another major factor in how people's bodies react to the cold is their health, Groshon said.
"It's also how healthy you are, how well your body deals with the low temperatures," he said. "A person who may have some health issues is not going to compensate as well for a 35- or even 25-degree day, as well as a healthy person's going to."
Parents should be extra careful with children since kids might not take the necessary precautions or are likely to play outside for extended periods even when they aren't properly dressed for the weather, Groshon said.
