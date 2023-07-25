As St. Joseph residents continue to battle the heat, first responders are warning about the risks associated with outdoor activities in high temperatures.
With temperatures expected to hit triple digits toward the end of the week, emergency crews said it is important to prepare by hydrating every day.
“When we see extreme heats like this, a lot of people don’t prepare for it,” said Andrew King, Buchanan County paramedic. “It’s very important to start hydrating the day before and make sure you are well hydrated all throughout the day.”
While some people prefer to spend warm summer days drinking caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, experts say this can quickly cause the body to dehydrate and these kinds of drinks should be avoided.
If spending time in the sun is required due to work or sports, experts recommend that people intake all the appropriate fluids to prevent overheating.
“Water is the basis of all life and the most important thing,” King said. “But as you’re sweating and you’re doing a job that requires work outside or if you’re exercising outside, you need to replace those electrolytes and salts so, that’s where some of those sports drinks can come in as well.”
King said there are certain signs people should look out for that may signal the start of a heatstroke, including muscle cramping and feeling very fatigued.
“When you start noticing these symptoms, we want you directly out of the sun and cooling off with a fan over you,” he said. “As you progress, you could start having an altered level of consciousness and the most dangerous situation can happen, which is a heatstroke, so it’s important for people around you to know what steps to take.”
Pouring water on a person who is experiencing an altered level of consciousness should be avoided, and instead, King said individuals should find ways to let heat escape through the body by getting rid of constructive clothing like shirts, shoes, and hats.
For those with underlying health issues, heat problems can approach much faster and it’s important to prepare and have all the necessary equipment to prevent danger.
“Different disease processes and different medications can make people more susceptible to heat,” King said. “Make sure you’re in a cool environment and still take your medication, of course, but stay hydrated and know when your body is overheating.”
