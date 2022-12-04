MDC agent discusses avian influenza outbreak

Parker Rice, a conservation agent in Buchanan County, discusses the warning signs of birds with avian influenza.

As hunters gear up for waterfowl season, officials are issuing warnings of an avian flu outbreak.

The avian flu already has had an impact across the United States this year with more than 50 million birds dying from the virus. That surpasses a previous high that was set in 2015.

