With Easter just a day away hundreds of children and their families visited Wyeth-Tootle Mansion on Saturday for the annual Easter at the Mansion.
Around 400 guests dropped by the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to noon, organizers said.
Activities included searching for Easter eggs, playing with goats and sheep, face painting.
Visitor Ethan Rodgers said his favorite part was the animals.
"I like holding the baby lambs because they're really soft and they're really pretty," he said.
It was his second year attending and having an annual event to attend was a fun experience, Ethan said.
