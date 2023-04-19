Dry conditions made it tough for crews to control a large grass fire at Lake Contrary on Tuesday, which ended up burning 160-200 acres of land.
Jamey McVicker, assistant fire chief, said other agencies had to be called to the scene for assistance, as Tuesday's dry and windy conditions made it challenging for firefighters to stop the fire from spreading.
“We don't have a lot of equipment for rural grass fires, so we requested support from a neighboring agency, which is DeKalb,” he said. “We did end up sending about seven units down to take care of what we could, and then DeKalb sent about three more units for us.”
With assistance from DeKalb, fire crews were able to create a barrier between where the fire was occurring and where they didn't want it to spread.
McVicker said the fire was finally controlled around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when crews were able to push the fire toward the middle of the lake.
“With all the back burning, they managed to push the fire to the middle of the lake, and we were able to monitor it at that point and let it burn out safely,” McVicker said.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene of the fire and is assisting with the investigation.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the fire did end up damaging some property, but it has been reported that no one was harmed in the fire.
“The deputies are going to continue to look into things and see if they can determine if it was a set fire or just something that got out of control,” Puett said. “We do know that the fire moved very rapidly, which ended up damaging some peoples’ property, but we are grateful for the other agencies who helped us get it under control in time.”
While officials are still investigating what ignited the fire, they are reminding residents to be mindful of weather conditions during open burning season.
“Just as a quick reminder, with April being open burning month, we do ask that you monitor wind conditions,” McVicker said. “Everything is dry right now and easily burned, so if you can limit your burning to when those windy conditions are lessened, that would help our team out.”
