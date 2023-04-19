Lake Contrary fire

Dry conditions made it tough for crews to control a large grass fire at Lake Contrary on Tuesday, which ended up burning 160-200 acres of land.

Jamey McVicker, assistant fire chief, said other agencies had to be called to the scene for assistance, as Tuesday's dry and windy conditions made it challenging for firefighters to stop the fire from spreading.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

