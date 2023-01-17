Public awareness is key to combatting a crime that often goes undetected along Missouri's highways.
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports 1,103 signals were received in 2021 from Missouri and 240 cases were identified from them.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H said officers are focused on helping combat human trafficking in Missouri.
“They're out there along the interstates every day," Hux said. “They're stopping at truck stops. Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry, the second leading to illegal narcotics."
He said raising awareness about the issue with the public gets extra eyes looking for potential cases.
"Educating the motoring public is very important because they're the ones out there. They can be our eyes and ears," he said. "Our force is limited but if we have more people out there looking for that, it just increases the chances of making a recovery.”
Hux encourages the public to look for signs of people that are being taken against their will.
“Even if you're passing through like a Walmart or a Target and you see someone with an older male or female and it's not their guardian, that may be a sign,” Hux said. “Rehearsed responses, trauma or poor health are all signs. A lot of times, unfortunately, a lot of the victims are runaways. One in six are runaways. The average age of someone that's being trafficked is 15 years old (and) 80% are female.”
Heather Luebbert, commercial motor vehicle program manager with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said in a press release that January is a time they focus on educating employees on the growing issue.
“Since the Missouri Department of Transportation is in the transportation sector and we have the seventh largest transportation system in the U.S., we feel that sense of duty to do something to combat this horrific crime,” she said. “Many of our MoDOT employees do work and travel across the state just due to the nature of our jobs, so we're subject to potentially witness human trafficking.”
Luebbert said MODOT does training throughout the year for employees so they know what human trafficking is, how to spot it and how to prevent it.
“We do some social media posts to get that information out to the public and bring awareness to them,” Luebbert said. “We also partner a lot with our law enforcement. They are actually doing some education campaigns ... traveling around the state doing their efforts. They stop at truck stops and speak to the commercial motor vehicles that they pull over for inspections.”
Based on the 2021 data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the state of Missouri is ranked ninth in the country in terms of the number of human trafficking reports submitted.
“That ranking could be because we have done so much education and awareness across the state that we have more people reporting suspected human trafficking as opposed to automatically believing we're number nine in the state,” Luebbert said.
Contact the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to 233733 to get help or report any signs of trafficking nationwide.
