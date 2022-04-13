Authorities are conducting an investigation into human remains that were discovered this week on a farm outside Gower, Missouri.
According to a release from Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish, officials were notified about the remains on April 10. The Cameron Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.
The person's name, age, race and gender have not been determined, Fish said. The remains were taken to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City and an anthropologist will help to determine the person's identity and if foul play was involved in the death.
Fish said the investigation is continuing and that more information will be released once officials have established the person's identity, a process that could take several months.
