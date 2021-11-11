Human remains have been found during a homicide investigation in Union Star, Missouri.
DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said he couldn't offer many details about the investigation.
A man and woman who live at the home where the investigation is centered have been arrested on unrelated charges, Keesaman said. The man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon, and the woman is suspected of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Keesaman said.
Keesaman said the man is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.
