Issues with huffing and inhalants are becoming an overlooked topic, and a lack of current statistics doesn’t help.
Around 2.4 million people age 12 or older used inhalants over a 12-month span, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, but those numbers are from 2011, and more recent numbers are hard to find.
Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 2015 recorded around 680,000 children from 12 to 17 experimented with huffing over a 12-month span.
The Family Guidance Center recently has seen a decrease in the number of patients dealing with huffing and inhalant issues, and with increasing issues surround other drugs, the center is allotting less resources toward inhalants.
But the lack of data combined with fewer resources also makes education more difficult, Family Guidance Center CEO Kristina Hannon said.
“We still question to assess for inhalant misuse, but it is just not something that we’re seeing a lot of,” she said. “Now, whether the prevalence has truly decreased or it is just not something we’re catching, we don’t know.”
Huffing provides a high that lasts a short time, so indicators of inhalant use often include a smell on a person’s clothing so they have close access, Hannon said. Other tell-tale signs can be found around the mouth, since some people carry paper bags with spray paint to inhale, she said.
“You would start to see gold paint in (and) around their mouths, even when they try to wipe it off,” she said. “Other things that we would observe that would lead us to questioning about inhalant misuse would be sores or ulcers around the mouth, or people who had frequent nosebleeds as a result of inhaling.”
Even the possibility of decreasing inhalant use isn’t a complete positive as it’s likely due to increasing access to other drugs like pills, Hannon said.
“We’re glad to see a decrease in any substance of misuse, but we do know that it’s really a replacement,” she said. “It’s a swap for us, basically.”
