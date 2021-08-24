Finding housing is one of the biggest struggles for domestic violence survivors, according to local YWCA officials.
Nearly 40% of survivors will be homeless at some point in their lives, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and more than 80% of domestic violence survivors at homeless shelters say affordable housing is among their biggest needs.
Many of the survivors St. Joseph YWCA helps weren't able to work because of family situations, YWCA Emergency Assistance Specialist Dana Weston said.
“Sometimes they’re forced to be at home taking care of the children or maintaining the home," she said. "They can’t have jobs, so sometimes when they come to us, they don’t have a job.”
Many landlords are willing to work with the YWCA to make sure survivors are properly provided for, Weston said.
Abusers sometimes manipulate survivors into staying. That might mean preventing someone from having good credit by building up credit card debt or not letting them have needed forms of identification, YWCA CEO Tammy Killin said.
"Oftentimes, we see that they don't have birth certificates or social security cards and things like that," she said. "Which makes it very difficult to get an apartment when you don't have those ... forms of identification."
Safety is another concern. Some landlords will have legal documents to prevent abusers from being allowed at the residence where a survivor lives, Weston said.
"If they can't call us or the police don't show up right away, the landlord may show up and just tell the abuser, 'You're not supposed to be here. I can call the police,'" she said. "So that way if the survivor is afraid to call the police, then the landlord can step in and do that, and we've had a lot of landlords who have done that."
Providing resources and support can give survivors the confidence to feel safe from an abuser. That can be the linchpin that convinces someone to leave an abusive situation, Killin said.
