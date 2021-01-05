Since Christmas day, the Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri has helped more than 130 people following house fires.
Randee Krumwiede, the local executive director, said when compared to the same time period last year, the trend is concerning.
“This is a huge increase from what we’ve seen this time last year. Just to put things in perspective, last year was about 40 people,” she said.
But officials with the Red Cross are not the only ones to see an increase in house fires. Mindy Andrasevits, a St. Joseph Fire Department inspector, said they have seen a number of house fires since Dec. 25 as well.
“It’s been busy, we’ve had numerous house fires over the last couple of weeks and it might be because it’s dropped in temperature. People are trying to stay warm,” Andrasevits said.
Krumwiede said cold weather generally does bring an increase in fires.
“One of the things we’ve seen this year is the colder weather hit a bit later than we’ve seen in previous years. And we generally see an increase in home fires when the cold weather hits,” Krumwiede said.
The Red Cross works to provide resources not only when people are affected by a fire, but to prevent and plan for them as well. Krumwiede said this time of year it is important to be cautious while using a space heater, create an escape plan with anyone living in the house and test smoke detectors.
Andrasevits said space heater fires are common, but they've been sent to fires of all different causes lately.
“Yesterday I had a house fire because of a space heater. There was another house fire in the middle of the night for other reasons," she said. "It’s been busy the last couple of weeks.”
More tips for fire prevention and resources can be found at redcross.org.