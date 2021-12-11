A fire Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Penn Street may have been caused by a blow-up lawn ornament catching fire.
If the ornament did burn then it probably was because of a malfunctioning motor, a St. Joseph fire inspector said.
One man was home when the fire started around 4:30 p.m. He suffered minor burns but refused medical treatment, firefighters said.
The family is receiving assistance from American Red Cross.
There was additional damage to a neighboring house, the fire department said, as the heat broke a few windows on the adjacent home.
