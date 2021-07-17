A fire just before 8 p.m. Saturday burned a house in the 1800 block of South 11th Street, as well as homes next door to the north and south.
The house that burned is believed to be vacant, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
Residents from next door were evacuated as a precaution, with the American Red Cross providing care on scene.
The fire's cause is unknown, the fire department said.
