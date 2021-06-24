A house involved in a fire Thursday afternoon was a total loss after it was engulfed in flames in the 5500 block of King Hill Avenue.
The home already was enveloped by flames when the fire department received a call around 2 p.m., St. Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.
All three residents were accounted for with no injuries, and the Red Cross provided assistance at the scene, officials said.
The heat and humidity introduced extra challenges for firefighters, Andrasevits said.
"That's a big deal for us because we have to be very careful," she said. "They replace teams, keep them rotated constantly. They stay hydrated, try to stay cool, and work smart."
The fire's cause is unknown at this time.
