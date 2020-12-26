Local authorities are investigating four cases of deaths or disappearances from the last past 14 months that remain unsolved.
Two deaths being investigated by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department have ties to the Kansas City area and a body found under a tarp by the St. Joseph Police Department last year haven’t led to charges. In addition, an investigation into the disappearance of a man who was last seen near St. Joseph in November remains open.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said work is ongoing on the cases his agency is investigating.
“Both cases are still active and being investigated, there’s been a ton of forensic work, a lot of interviews, a tremendous amount in Kansas City,” Puett said.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the case of Ariel Starcher, who police say was murdered and had her body dumped in rural Buchanan County near Faucett in February.
They’re also handling the case of an unknown male who was discovered in a burning vehicle near the Bee Creek Conservation area in December.
Both cases have ties to the greater Kansas City area on both sides of the state line, Puett said.
“I would say we don’t believe the two cases are connected,” Puett said. “So with both cases being active and ongoing, we’re very limited in what we can say.”
In both cases, the sheriff’s department is still waiting for forensic evidence. In the Starcher case, forensic evidence was sent to a Missouri State Highway Patrol lab.
The autopsy for the unknown male is being conducted by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puett said there’s no timeline for his department to receive the results.
“Every autopsy is different depending on the condition of the body,” Puett said.
Jason Huff, a 47-year-old Cameron man, has been missing since November 11. Puett does not believe his body was the one found in the burning vehicle, though officials haven’t excluded that possibility.
“We don’t feel that’s what we have right now, but again fire is devastating,” Puett said.
After leaving his Cameron residence on Nov. 11, Huff was spotted on security video in St. Joseph and Dearborn. After that, the timeline is murky, as his car was found near Plattsburg, Missouri, the following day.
However, Huff wasn’t reported missing until Nov. 14, when police then linked the car to him.
“We do know a location where the car is at. And then from that point, you’re going (looking) from all directions,” Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor previously told News-Press NOW. “A theory is if he did walk away from the car, then what direction are we looking at?”
Huff’s case has not been labeled a homicide, though Bashor told News-Press NOW that the police department haven’t been able to rule anything out.
Another body, identified as 39-year-old Travis Whetstine, was found under a tarp in October 2019 on Chellew Road in St. Joseph.
A police spokesperson previously told News-Press NOW that Whetstine’s case is being investigated as a suspicious death.
Online court records indicate no charges have been filed relating to the incident.
Puett told News-Press NOW that he doesn’t believe Whetstine’s case is related to investigations the sheriff’s department is handling.