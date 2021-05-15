A house fire occurred Friday evening on Floral Drive near North Belt Highway, with firefighters responding shortly after 6:30 PM..
The fire's cause and extent of damage are unknown but remain under investigation, St. Joseph Fire Department said.
It was believed that everyone was able to get out of the house safely, the fire department said.
New-Press NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.
