Holiday travel expected to spike compared to last year

If you're planning to travel for the upcoming holidays, be prepared for a busy trip.
The American Automobile Association is expecting 100 million people to travel during the holiday and is warning of breakdowns and slow traffic. This year's travel forecast is 35% higher than 2020.
Traveling by car is the top mode of transportation, which is why it's important to be careful when hitting the road.
Before you leave the house, Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said it's important to have a properly working car.
"The summer does a lot of damage to batteries of your cars, and older batteries you might want to have a check before you leave. Once your car is ready to go, make sure you check the weather because it may be nice here, but your destination may be storming and winter conditions," he said. "If you find yourself in snow conditions, adverse weather, drive a speed that's appropriate for conditions. If you find yourself off of the road because of slick weather, stay with your car, stay inside your car. We don't get out of our car and stand because it's a very perilous position to be in."
With so many people expected to hit the roadways, drivers may experience traffic congestion in areas that don't typically see it. This is when drivers need to pay extra attention to those around them.
"Be patient because there's going to be lines of traffic that may be slower than normal. Just add that into your drive so you can enjoy it, so you're not late and you're not stressed ... So try to prepare for that anticipation, check the weather, do those things to help reduce your stress when you're out there driving," Lyon said.
According to AAA, an increase in travelers is expected despite a $1.25 hike in gas prices compared to last year. Drivers also can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence along roadways.
