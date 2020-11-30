The holidays are one of the best times of the year — delicious food, time with family and friends and great shopping deals. However, it’s also a great time for fraudsters.
Last year, there was a 29% increase in online retail fraud during the holiday shopping season, according to iovation Inc., a software company that helps detect online fraud.
“Knowing that people are shopping online more because of, not only the pandemic, but just in general,” said Nathan Grant, a credit industry analyst with Credit Card Insider. “Year over year, we've been seeing growth in that. It's just all those pieces kind of together are increasing the likelihood that there's going to be the risk of fraud out there.”
With the increase in online shopping due to the pandemic, Lonnie Bishop, an investigator with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, said that number will rise this year.
“So I would expect an increase,” Bishop said. “I would expect the cyber criminals to be — because they're in the pandemic as well, so they're sitting at home trying to create new ways to scam people out of their money. So I'd expect that to go higher.”
Online shopping was created to be easy and convenient. These days you can buy anything with a click of a button. But it’s important to be aware of potential scams, especially during this time of year.
“One of the big ones now is, you order something online, and all of a sudden, you don't get a shipping confirmation or you get two of them,” Bishop said. “So you'll have a bogus shipping confirmation, and you'll click on the link that's there to see when your package is showing up. All they want is the login information.”
Scammers will then use your login information to buy whatever they want off your account. Also, be weary of emails you receive and links you click, but also be mindful of where you shop.
“Before you even decide to shop, check the websites you're on are secure,” Grant said. “There's two things you can do to find out if a website has secure encryption or not. The first thing is on the address bar right next to the URL will be a little lock symbol, if it's a site that has security encryption.”
A secure website will also begin with “https” rather than “http”. You can also be proactive by using a virtual private network, which encrypts all online traffic, and regularly check your bank accounts.
“Monitor your accounts regularly,” Grant said. “Whether that's your bank account or your credit card accounts, be in the habit of checking your statements regularly to look for any irregularities.”
Credit cards are also more secure than a debit card. But digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay are the most secure form of payment, according to Grant.
This time of year, shoppers are looking for the best deals, and those best deals might not be what they seem, which is why it’s important to make sure everything is legitimate before you click that “Place Order” button.