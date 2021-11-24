Holiday shopping is in full swing, and with larger crowds than usual local law enforcement is encouraging people not to get lost in the mix.
Groups of shoppers offer an opportune time for crime, including thefts of phones, wallets and other goods, according to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
“Make sure not to leave purses in a cart, set down, lay things down while you’re looking at other things,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunity crimes where people walk up, take those items and walk off in a very busy store. You won’t have an idea who did that.”
Puett said this has happened at shopping centers along Belt Highway, and when they do catch a suspect they typically can solve a few crime reports.
“There have been arrests, whether it’s been us or the city, we’ve both seen it where when we arrest a suspect oftentimes we’ll find property in evidence from multiple victims, multiple locations in one car. So they’re out continuing to victimize people,” Puett said.
The sheriff also said to make sure nothing is in plain sight inside vehicles.
“Make sure that packages and even purses or computers or anything else are put in a secured area covered where they’re not out in the open, where thieves that walk by may look at it as an opportunity crime to bust a window, take things in there and they’re gone,” Puett said.
If you become the victim of a crime, Puett said it’s important to contact law enforcement and make a report.
