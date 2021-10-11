Halloween decorations are popping up around St. Joseph, and while they create a fun fall atmosphere for passersby, they also can be attractive to thieves.
There are steps homeowners can take to protect their property, said St. Joseph Police Department Sgt. Roy Hoskins.
“It is the time of year where vandalisms are going to start to pick up,” he said. “People really like to target large inflatables, and they’re expensive, so people don’t want to lose those. I would recommend deflating those at night if it’s not too big a hassle. If you leave them out all night, they just become targets for vandals.”
Hoskins said decorations placed near the street or far from the house are more at risk. He also said some Halloween vandalism is unavoidable.
“All your pumpkins are probably going to come up missing here in a few weeks, so try to keep them back up on the porch. We’ll end up finding dozens of those on the roads around town and on bridges,” he said.
Hoskins said stolen pumpkins can be more than an annoyance: They also can be a hazard for drivers.
“That’s something else to keep in mind driving on the highway under a bridge, under an overpass,” he said. “Sometimes people throw those off and aren’t aware of what’s driving underneath them.”
Some may consider using security cameras to keep an eye on holiday decor, but it’s important not to take away from home safety, Hoskins said.
“You want to keep your cameras on your door. But if you can, if you have a multi-camera setup, something like that, aim it towards your decorations, your property,” he said. “We certainly don’t recommend that people engage or confront someone if they are stealing or vandalizing property. It’s definitely not worth getting hurt over.”
Stealing yard decorations may seem like a simple joke to teens, but it’s important to remember those actions are illegal and can have real implications.
“If you’re a juvenile, you could end up with a juvenile record, and if there is damage, your parents can actually be held financially responsible for the damages,” Hoskins said.
Hoskins encourages victims of theft to report it to the police.
