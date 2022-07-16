The clerks and customers at the Jax Mart convenience store don’t mince words when asked about the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 near Alabama Street.
“Horrible.”
“Worst in town.”
“Even if you think you’re going to make it, you better gun it.”
Help may be on the way with $6.1 million in upgrades planned for this sprawling intersection, which includes junctions with Route U and Route 752 as well as two rail crossings. The Missouri Department of Transportation scheduled intersection improvements in this area for 2024.
“That’s pretty significant,” said Marty Liles, MoDOT’s district engineer for Northwest Missouri. “That intersection is kind of a tricky one. The goal is really to try to improve the mobility of the traveling public through there.”
While significant to the South Side, the intersection improvements are a small part of a five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. At its July meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a STIP that included $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation, including $7.65 billion for roads and bridges. It covers the period of July 1 through June 30, 2027.
MoDOT updates the STIP every year on a rolling basis. In 2016, the plan came in at $2.5 billion. This year’s is considerably larger with an influx of funds from the federal infrastructure law and a 12.5-cent increase in the state gasoline tax, which is phased in over five years.
“On a statewide basis, this is one of the largest programs we’ve had in history,” Liles said. “Any time we have additional funding that helps us out considerably. We’ve got more projects than ever before.”
Some of that funding will address long-ignored lettered routes and farm-to-market roads in rural areas. The Transportation Commission in January set aside $25 million for low-volume roads that see 400 or fewer vehicles a day in rural areas. On top of that, the legislature approved Gov. Mike Parson’s budget that earmarked $100 million for a similar purpose.
In MoDOT’s Northwest district, 52% of low-volume roads are in good condition. MoDOT wants to get this percentage up to 70%.
“For the first time in many years we’ve been able to see resurfacing and improvements being done to these low-volume roads,” Liles said.
In Buchanan County, the STIP calls for 17 highway and bridge projects. That includes seven bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects, seven pavement resurfacing or improvement projects, two intersection improvement projects and work to improve drainage near South 30th and Pear streets. That’s the site of regular flooding and an accident that killed five people in 2021. A contract could be awarded next month.
The future of the Interstate 229 bridge in Downtown St. Joseph is not addressed in the plan, although there is a reference to an environmental study that would include the elevated bridge.
In Buchanan County, the highest-dollar road and bridge project involves the Highway 59 intersection improvements.
J.L. Robertson, the owner of Rupp Funeral Home, said South Side residents and businesses have wanted something to happen at that intersection for years. The area sees heavy truck traffic as well as vehicles that come from the south, on Highway 59, at a high rate of speed. There was even talk of a bridge over the rail tracks at one point, although that never happened.
“It’s a very busy intersection,” Robertson said. “It’s dangerous, especially during harvest season.”
MoDOT has no plans for a bridge but will make geometric improvements to the various entry points.
Liles said the overall STIP plan focuses on the maintenance of existing highway infrastructure over new construction. Recently, MoDOT was able to address 21 of its 182 poor-condition bridges in the 20-county northwest region.
“However, unfortunately, six new ones came on board,” Liles said.
Projects in Andrew and Buchanan counties are:
ANDREW:
— Pavement preservation treatment on various routes, $2.5 million, 2022.
— Interstate 29 pavement resurfacing from Business 71 to the south of Route O, $9.5 million, 2022.
— Route 71 pavement resurfacing, $2.8 million, 2023.
— Route DD bridge rehabilitation (various counties), $1.9 million, 2023.
— Route B bridge rehabilitation (multiple counties), $4.1 million, 2024.
— I-29 bridge rehabilitation over Mill Creek, $2.5 million, 2024.
— Missouri Route 48 bridge rehabilitation, $2.5 million, 2024.
— Route B bridge rehabilitation over 102 River, $1.6 million, 2026.
BUCHANAN:
— Urgent culvert replacement and ditch grading near South 30th Street, $240,000, 2022.
— Missouri Route 752 pavement resurfacing from Sherman Avenue to 22nd Street, on Loop 29 from 22nd Street to the Belt Highway and on Route 59 from Country Club Road to I-29, $1.6 million, 2022.
— Route KK bridge rehabilitation, part of Safe and Sound bridge program, $1.6 million, 2022.
— Route Y bridge replacement near Dearborn, $1.4 million, 2022.
— I-229 bridge rehabilitation over Sixth and Atchison streets, $5.5 million, 2023.
— Route AC bridge rehabilitation over Highway 36, $2 million, 2023.
— Cook Road bridge rehabilitation over I-29, $1.1 million, 2023.
— Gene Field Road bridge rehabilitation over I-29, $1.4 million, 2023.
— Pavement preservation treatment on Highways 36, 169 and 6, $1.7 million, 2024.
— U.S. Highway 169 pavement resurfacing, from Route FF and from Route U west of Stockyards Expressway to end of state maintenance, 2024.
— Missouri Route 116 pavement resurfacing from Highway 59 near Rushville to U.S Highway 169, $2.7 million, 2024.
— U.S. Highway 59 intersection improvements at Route 752 and Route U, $6.1 million, 2024.
— I-229 pavement resurfacing from 22nd Street to I-29, $1.6 million, 2024.
— U.S. Highway 169 at Riverside Terrace, intersection improvements, $2.6 million, 2025.
— I-29 pavement resurfacing from Pigeon Creek to the Platte County line, $5.7 million, 2025.
— Route DD bridge rehabilitation over Bee Creek near Faucett, $668,000, 2025.
— Highway 36 pavement resurfacing, eastbound lane from east of Route AC to Route 31, $3.1 million, 2026.
