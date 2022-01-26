An increase in traffic deaths in Missouri from 2020-21 causes safety concerns for not only drivers but passengers as well.
According to a press release from Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., Graves and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., members of the transportation and infrastructure committee, have introduced a resolution to mark the first National Passenger Safety Week to run from Jan. 23-29.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said the best chance at surviving and reducing harm in the event of a crash is by wearing your seatbelt. He explained that for a passenger, a car crash could be at no fault to their driver, so wearing a seatbelt is important.
“That’s the key for those passengers, putting that seatbelt on, wearing that seatbelt,” he said.
While a passenger may be at the mercy of the driver, they also have a responsibility to not create disruptions while driving.
“Don’t distract the driver. Let him focus on what he needs to focus on, that’s operating that motor vehicle,” Angle said. “So, that’s about being a good passenger ... it’s about looking out for your own welfare. Put that seatbelt on, you know. The driver in that vehicle may well be the best driver in the world, but the only thing he can’t control either is the other drivers.”
People should plan ahead of time so they don’t feel like they have to get into a car with an impaired driver.
“Don’t take those chances. Make plans. Have a plan ahead of time,” he said.
Angle said that drivers are, to a certain degree, responsible for their passengers.
“It’s about paying attention, giving 100% of your attention to the job of driving,” he said.
Drivers also shouldn’t give rides to passengers who don’t put on their seatbelts.
“If someone gets into your car, and you're responsible for their welfare, and they’re not wearing their seatbelt, tell them to find another ride,” he said. “You know, it’s your vehicle. You’re the operator of that vehicle.”
