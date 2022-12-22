Severe weather expected ahead of holiday

Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges holiday travelers to drive cautiously.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Weather is expected to make holiday traveling more hazardous this year, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is issuing a warning to all drivers getting a late start on the road.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's snow will make driving dangerous for the next few days. Snow on the ground will continue to blow, creating drifting and visibility issues, and temperatures will be dangerously cold. 

