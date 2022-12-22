Weather is expected to make holiday traveling more hazardous this year, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is issuing a warning to all drivers getting a late start on the road.
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's snow will make driving dangerous for the next few days. Snow on the ground will continue to blow, creating drifting and visibility issues, and temperatures will be dangerously cold.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers urge drivers to pay attention to weather conditions and make smart decisions regarding travel.
“Traffic patterns will definitely be affected these next few days,” Sgt. Shane Hux said. “Officials are predicting high winds and snow, so visibility is going to be very limited. We ask that people allow that extra time to reach their destination safely.”
Along with leaving ahead of time to arrive to destinations safely, troopers also urge travelers to increase their following distance on the road and drive according to the weather conditions.
“Driving the speed limit is not always necessarily operating your vehicle at the highest degree of care,” Hux said. “Please, make sure you drive appropriately for the weather conditions. Even if it’s done snowing, if the wind is blowing there still could be slick spots on the road.”
If a vehicle gets stuck during severe weather, call an officer to assist to ensure the safety of the driver and passengers.
“There’s a chance some people will unfortunately get stranded on the side of the highway during the severe weather,” Hux said. “If you do get stranded on the side of the highway or you are involved in a motor vehicle crash, stay inside your vehicle and reach out to the highway patrol by dialing *55 on your cell phone. Response time may be delayed due to the weather but we will always get a trooper out there to assist.”
Due to work schedules and other conditions, many people are expected to start their holiday travel during the hazardous weather and officials suggest that drivers have the appropriate gear in their vehicles. Packing extra clothing, blankets, a shovel and other winter items are vital when traveling in severe weather.
“Extra clothing at this time of year is always important,” Hux said. “Having some blankets in there, extra coats and a shovel in case you can dig yourself out of some snow and get back on the roadway safely. I also always recommend having a bag of kitty litter and sand to help you get traction.”
Hux said it is most important that everyone makes it to see their families during the holiday.
“Too often we see an accident where someone has dry road for several miles then hit a spot where snow is blowing and they don’t have time to slow down,” he said. “Be aware and slow down so you can spend Christmas with your families.”
