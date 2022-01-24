A sergeant with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that drunken driving incidents are happening as frequently as ever, but they remain a top priority for the patrol.
Having served in the force for 28 years, Troop H Sgt. Jake Angle said removing impaired drivers from the roadway remains a big piece of enforcement at the highway patrol.
“It’s the same message I’ve had since I’ve been doing public information. If you choose to consume an intoxicating beverage or anything that impairs you and get behind the wheel, we will find you, we will arrest you and you will go to jail,” Angle said.
A Jan. 14 drunk driving incident which resulted in the death of a pregnant 26-year-old woman in St. Joseph sparked plenty of tributes but also some outrage on social media regarding the incident. Being a part of the public information and education division at Troop H, Angle has many conversations about safe driving and the consequences of intoxicated driving with young drivers. Angle said incidents involving drunk drivers can easily be avoided with proper planning ahead of time.
“If they know they’re going out with friends on the weekend or if you’re at a gathering where you know alcohol is present, just plan ahead of time,” Angle said. “Have the Uber app downloaded or one of the ride-sharing apps, make contact with a friend or make plans to stay at a hotel.”
Any state highway patrol trooper who has been on the force for a substantial amount of time and has been to the scene of crashes involving intoxicated drivers has seen all the possible aftermath. Angle says even after 28 years, every incident can hit a trooper hard.
“In certain cases, you have fatality crashes and that’s the hardest part of a trooper’s job is to knock on someone’s door and tell them that their loved one’s not coming home. That’s why it’s such an important topic and remains an important piece of our enforcement, is to remove impaired drivers from the roadway,” Angle said.
