The 2022-23 school year is around two weeks away for most schools in the St. Joseph area, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging preparation and focus as traffic patterns change heading into the new academic year.
A news release from the highway patrol said in 2021, one person was killed and 217 were injured in school bus crashes. Last year, 794 traffic crashes involved school buses. And according to the news release, most traffic crashes involving drivers under 21 occur between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The release provided safety tips for three groups: students, motorists and parents as they travel to school during the year.
Students who walk to school are encouraged to use marked crosswalks at intersections and to use sidewalks when they are available. Walking between parked cars and into the street for any reason is not recommended.
Motorists should always be vigilant and allow extra time to reach their destination during the school year.
Bicycle riders are encouraged to wear a helmet and follow all traffic laws. They are encouraged to use hand signals when changing directions, speed and stopping.
When using the school bus to travel, waiting on the shoulder or sidewalk is recommended. The release said that passengers should never try to retrieve items that fall under the bus.
When crossing the street, riders should walk 10 feet in front of the vehicle. If anything goes wrong on the bus, riders should stay calm and follow the driver's instructions.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about riding the bus, walking or driving to school safely.
Residents with questions can contact the MSHP General Headquarters at (573) 751-3313. Troop H can be contacted at (816) 387-2345.
