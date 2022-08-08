Bus (copy) (copy)

The 2022-23 school year is around two weeks away for most schools in the St. Joseph area, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging preparation and focus as traffic patterns change heading into the new academic year. 

A news release from the highway patrol said in 2021, one person was killed and 217 were injured in school bus crashes. Last year, 794 traffic crashes involved school buses. And according to the news release, most traffic crashes involving drivers under 21 occur between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

