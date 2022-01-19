After last week's human trafficking awareness campaign by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers said it's important to understand the realities of the crime in Northwest Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H said the term "human trafficking" includes people being forced into labor as well as sexual exploitation. Angle explained that prostitution and people being forced into sexual exploitation, however, are two completely different things.
“We don’t want to get those (two things) confused,” he said.
However, due to things like the threat of violence, Angle said it can be hard to “figure out what’s going on” at times. But through training and experience, he said officers are good at deciphering particular situations.
Angle said there are many misconceptions about human trafficking.
“I think there’s lots of myths portrayed ... sometimes in the movies and stuff like that,” Angle said. “You know, someone’s grabbed off the street or something like that. I’m not saying that can’t happen, certainly it could, but that’s not most common.”
Angle said the most common thing human traffickers look for are people in a vulnerable state, whether it be due to economic status, drug use or even a natural disaster.
“And we’re not just talking about here in the United States, we’re taking all over the globe. People are trafficked all over the world,” he said. “And then people want to say that we live here in the Midwest ... these kind of things don’t happen, which is absolutely not true.”
Angle said it is questionable, however, if human trafficking in the area occurs at the same frequency as in other areas of the country.
“But what we’re probably seeing in Northwest Missouri is people being trafficked through this part of the country, on the major thoroughfares, things like that,” he said.
Angle said the roadway systems, especially interstates, allow for all kinds of criminal activity.
“Everything from weapons to drugs, to human trafficking, to wanted fugitives, the list goes on and on. And there’s all kinds of criminal activity that travels up and down the roadways, especially on our interstate system,” he said.
Because of this, Angle said it is important for troopers to look for signs of human trafficking when conducting traffic stops. He also said the highway patrol depends on the public’s help and encourages people to report things that make them feel uncomfortable.
“Look, if it’s nothing, then it’s nothing,” he said. “But if it’s something ... then maybe you just saved somebody’s life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.