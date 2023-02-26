With seasons changing and increased traffic soon coming to St. Joseph, largely due to the Division II Women's Elite Eight, the highway patrol is preparing for the adjustments that will have to be made.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported 86 traffic-related fatalities so far this year statewide. This is a 29% decrease from this time last year, which was at 122 fatalities.
In the Troop H area, there has only been one fatality so far, compared to six in 2022.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said that these numbers for the area are a positive sign.
"That's an 83% decrease," Hux said. "We are very excited about that."
From 2022, Hux said the patrol sees common themes when it comes to accidents.
"The day of the week where we work the most crashes is Friday, the time is between three to four in the afternoon. The month we work the most crashes in 2022 was October," Hux said.
The area has experienced a wide range of weather recently, ranging from sleet to temperatures in the 60s and wind chills below 0 degrees. These factors keep calls for service to the patrol high.
"A lot of it is contributed to driving too fast for conditions," Hux said. "We always let the public know whenever it started moving down like that to pay extra close attention to the weather forecast and allow yourself extra time for that morning commute."
With winter changing to spring in March, the calls for service are for vastly different reasons. Instead of issues with weather, calls are more for issues with road travel.
"We're also going to start entering what we call the planting season for the area farmers," Hux said. "You're going to see more heavy equipment on the roadways, especially on the rural two-lane highways. You got to contend with the potholes, that's going to be coming up from the past winter ... you're going to see more construction zones."
The month of March will be a busy time for Northwest Missouri. Kansas City will host the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and the women's Division II Elite Eight comes to the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
In spite of the increased traffic flow, Hux doesn't anticipate changes in protocol.
"Any time we have a special event like that and we see an increase in traffic, we do bring on extra troopers," Hux said. "They will work special operations during those times, during heavy traffic periods, just to make sure that everybody is in their Ps and Qs and obeying all traffic laws."
Another issue that the highway patrol has to monitor is road violations. Along with speeding violations, changes to the law have created a more complex situation.
"With the recent passage of recreational marijuana, we expect our impaired driving cases to go up," Hux said.
