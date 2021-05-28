Memorial Day weekend is a high-travel holiday for many, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has prepared accordingly.

This year's holiday is likely to be extra busy since many people want to get out of the house as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, said Sgt. Jake Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H.

"You're talking about, obviously, an increase in traffic," he said. "People are going to get out and travel ... people, I think, have been cooped up for a while. So I think we're probably going to see a pretty busy travel period this Memorial Day."

The hope is that having an increase in law enforcement presence will convince people to drive safely and discourage them from committing traffic infractions, Angle said.

“That’s our goal is to reduce traffic crashes,” he said. “We want people to make it to their destinations safely for the Memorial Day festivities or whatever they have planned. But that also comes with a lot of responsibility on the driver’s part.”

That includes people putting away their phones to focus on the road, wearing seat belts and not drinking alcohol while driving or beforehand, Angle said.

“Be responsible, have a plan in place,” he said. “Have that sober designated driver or that place to stay. What we don’t want is someone to enjoy some festivities, get behind the wheel. They’re a danger to themselves, a danger to other people out there on the roadway.”

There is an expectation that more people than normal will be pulled over for violations during the holiday weekend, Angle said. With a higher volume of drivers, the number of infractions also is likely to increase.

"We want people to be compliant with the law, obeying all traffic laws, having the safest weekend they can," he said. "But make no mistake about it, we will be out there."

Memorial Day also overlaps with the national "Click it or Ticket" campaign, which is meant to crack down on people not wearing seat belts. The 2021 initiative, which started this week, was planned to coincide with several high-traffic holidays during the spring and summer, Angle said.