The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H conducted 10 hazardous moving operations in its enforcement area during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Nov. 25 to 29.
Sgt. Jake Angle said this was a more targeted period of enforcement to what troopers are doing on a daily basis.
"We were out there doing what we do each and every day, probably with a bit more increased presence over the holiday period. But we’re out there working hard, making ourselves visible and taking necessary enforcement action," Angle said.
During the operations, troopers gave out 176 citations and 373 warnings and also assisted 39 motorists.
"The majority of those citations were for traffic violations and, of course, we place special emphasis on those that contribute to traffic crashes," he said. "Those violations such as speeding, following too close, fail to signal."
While officers work operations during high-traffic times, there is an extra thought given to officer safety. Many traffic stops can be happening along busy and unlit highways.
“When you’re operating near a roadway with vehicles traveling at high rates of speed, it places officers at risk every time they get out of the car. So a lot of officers, if the location and situation permits, they’ll make what we call a passenger-side approach to that vehicle," Angle said. "That’s for their safety. There’s still some dangers involved, but they don’t have to worry as much about the traffic traveling by that location."
Troop H has put an emphasis on seat belts since deaths in car accidents has grown with a lack of use.
"Those fatalities this year, we’ve had as many as 70% of those unrestrained. So it’s been a concern. We’re going to have some seat belt saturations, some DWI saturations, and we’ll have some more hazardous moving operations," he said.
Angle said the patrol has operations planned for the next few months, especially during the Christmas and New Year holiday travel periods.