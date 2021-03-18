A hazardous moving operation conducted by Missouri State Highway Patrol late Wednesday ended with 10 citations and 28 warnings issued.
The operation was only a few hours long and was the work of a couple of additional troopers. Sgt. Jake Angle with the patrol's Troop H said the operation conducted between Andrew and Buchanan counties was a success.
"For that four-hour window, there was a lot of work done so hopefully a lot of people are seeing those officers, and obviously the people on the receiving end of the enforcement, hopefully that triggers something within them that 'Hey, I do need to be compliant,'" Angle said.
Troopers use the operations to identify violations that are contributors to traffic crashes. Angle said this can be any violation on the roadway, but officers look for a few specific factors.
"We’re enforcing all laws with a special emphasis on those violations that contribute to traffic crashes such as following too close, speed, failing to signal a lane change, failing to drive in their lane or if they see people texting while driving," he said.
The idea during an operation is to saturate an area in order to make a clear presence. Angle said troopers don't want people to get an idea that they are not out watching drivers.
“These officers assigned to the zone, these aren’t the officers that are regularly scheduled to work that area, these are extra officers, so hopefully that high-visibility part of it hopefully reminds people hey, we’re out there, you need to be compliant with the law,” Angle said.
In 2020, both statewide and locally, fatalities in traffic crashes increased significantly. These operations are one way troopers work to educate and combat such increases.
“They had specific highways assigned, Interstate 29, Highway 59, Highway 36, Interstate 229 -- there were specific roadways these officers were going to be concentrating on and a lot of that has to do with going back and looking at crash data," he said. "Looking at those roadways where we’re seeing most of those crashes, those are the areas we need to be working.”
Troopers will be conducting a 'Click It or Ticket' operation on Friday in Andrew and Buchanan counties. All violations will be enforced and additional troopers will be in the area.
