Shane Hux

Shane Hux of MSHP Troop H said the patrol is looking to cut down on fatality crashes in 2023.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking to cut down on fatality crashes in 2023 by honing in on preventing distracted and impaired driving.

Sgt. Shane Hux of MSHP Troop H said that the patrol will be sending out extra troopers to establish saturations, which is when the patrol increases officer presence in a certain area.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.