Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking to cut down on fatality crashes in 2023 by honing in on preventing distracted and impaired driving.
Sgt. Shane Hux of MSHP Troop H said that the patrol will be sending out extra troopers to establish saturations, which is when the patrol increases officer presence in a certain area.
“We assign extra officers, additional officers to certain locations to work those areas, bring them in from surrounding zones and have them work to those assigned areas,” Hux said.
The saturations will be put in place in different areas around the region.
“We’re trying to reduce those injury and fatality crashes related to impairment,” Hux said. We will do multiple DWI saturations throughout the year. We’ll also do a lot of hazardous moving violation saturations with aggressive driving and distracted driving.”
The community can eliminate impaired driving by planning ahead with a designated driver or using ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber.
Cell phones, radios and other modern features are common distractors within the vehicle, but external distractions are a big factor in drivers losing focus.
“People are looking at billboards,” Hux said. “The bad thing for us is if there’s a motor vehicle crash, people see the emergency lights. They like to look over and see what’s going on, instead of staying focused on the roadway and the task at hand.”
Troop H also added two new troopers at the start of the year. Currently, the highway patrol is taking applications for its next recruiting class. According to a highway patrol news release, the application deadline for the 118th recruiting class is March 1, with training scheduled to begin on July 3.
“It’s always exciting to see new people come aboard our team here ... we will continue to strive to not only recruit but develop and retain good employees as well,” Hux said.
One of the ways that Troop H is looking to accomplish this goal is through a student alliance program that is currently in the works. The program will involve college students in the region, including criminal justice majors.
“It’s kind of a recruitment deal. We want to show them all the different divisions of the highway patrol because a lot of people think we’re just traffic cops,” Hux said. “We don’t just go out and write speeding tickets ... we’re a lot more than that.”
At the end of 2023, Hux said that the hope is to have fewer fatality crashes than in years past.
“Traffic safety is everybody’s responsibility and we ask for everybody to do their part and help us out on that ... we cannot do it by ourselves,” Hux said.
