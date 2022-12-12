Abigail Howard

Abigail Howard, one of the 11 communications operators at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H, takes calls during her shift. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H is looking for help to make sure information from those who need assistance reaches officers in the field.

The agency is seeking new hires for communications operators due to staffing shortages. There are currently 11 operators on staff at Troop H with two or three of them working per shift daily. Four openings need to be filled to have a full staff and meet the demands of providing services 24/7 and 365 days a year. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.