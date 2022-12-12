The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H is looking for help to make sure information from those who need assistance reaches officers in the field.
The agency is seeking new hires for communications operators due to staffing shortages. There are currently 11 operators on staff at Troop H with two or three of them working per shift daily. Four openings need to be filled to have a full staff and meet the demands of providing services 24/7 and 365 days a year.
Abigail Howard is one of the 11 operators on staff. She has been working at the highway patrol for more than seven years and comes from a family of law enforcement members.
"I've always kind of had passion for law enforcement," Howard said. "One of the biggest standpoints is public service. We assist people in their time of need. I think that kind of drives all of us as a whole."
The job involves several aspects, she said.
"It's a coordinated effort. We take calls from the public ... anything that occurs on a state highway, national highway from motorist assist to accident," Howard said. "We input the information, dispatch the information out to our officers then they respond to the scene. We also notify other agencies to have other first responders respond to the scene as well, if needed."
Sgt. Shane Hux works with the operators daily when responding to calls in the area. He said the job is key for a trooper to do his or her job well.
"The work they do is not mentioned a lot. They don't get the notoriety that they should and a lot of times it's very demanding work ... but they provide a valuable service to the state of Missouri and to the citizens," Hux said. "The job cannot be done without their services."
The shortages are causing operators to work overtime hours but the morale within the team remains strong, officials said.
"We consider ourselves here with highway patrol as a family. More often than not, we're spending more time with our work family than our families at home," Howard said. "We take care of each other, we're just trying to build our team and grow our family."
Hux said that operators who work overtime sacrifice a great deal to provide an efficient service.
"They're missing their kids' birthdays, Christmas dinner with their family and opening presents," Hux said. "We take care of each other. We greatly appreciate what everybody does. We're not taking anybody for granted."
Some of the qualifications for working in the patrol's communications center include being a U.S. citizen, completing a training course in Jefferson City and working an 18-month training period.
Hux said successful operators require a great deal of leadership and focus.
"If someone calls on the phone and they're panicked, it's going to take a certain person to calm that person down ... communication skills are vital," Hux said.
Howard said that some qualities she sees in a successful operator include attention to detail, assertiveness and good judgment.
"We definitely look for people that are good listeners, somebody that is great at multitasking, prioritizing information and focusing well under stress," Howard said.
Hux and Howard both made it clear an operator shortage will not impact the service the highway patrol provides.
"We are here to help people in their time of need. We are here for them and to serve the public," Howard said.
Hux agrees.
"We're still going to provide those services. It's just easier to provide those quality services if we have to help to do it," he said. "We're looking for good applicants, somebody that wants to work, somebody that wants to serve the public. That's the kind of people that we're looking for."
