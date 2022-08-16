The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is creating programs for residents to be involved with different opportunities.
The first of these programs is the 2022 Public Opinion Survey, which opened online Tuesday. The survey can be accessed on the Highway Patrol website and is opened for anyone living in the Troop H area to participate.
According to a press release, the survey gives residents the opportunity to give Troop H opinions regarding safety and security, officers' attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues.
Capt. John Hotz, director of Public Information and Education for the highway patrol, said that the survey comes out every two years to solicit input on the patrol's job performance.
"The patrol enjoys a tremendous amount of support from the public that we serve, that support has been earned over a long period of time," Hotz said. "The survey gives the general public the ability to tell us what their biggest concerns are and how we can better serve them. The input also serves as a guide to how we will provide service and protection in the future."
The survey is available online until the end of the month.
Another opportunity to involve residents is Troop H's Community Alliance Program.
The program will take place on every Tuesday beginning Sept. 20 and concluding on Oct. 18 with an awards banquet. Those participating will learn about different policies and procedures the patrol uses. Participants will also learn about traffic stops, firearms and marine operations.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said the program is designed to let public members learn more abut the highway patrol's purpose and role in serving law enforcement.
"The mission is to provide personal interaction between citizens and Troop H," Hux said. "The curriculum will familiarize participants with policies and procedures while also utilizing teaching techniques similar to the law enforcement academy."
