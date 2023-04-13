Highway patrol vehicle

A Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle travels south on St. Joseph Avenue. Two high-profile DWI arrests occurring in recent months were made by the same trooper in the St. Joseph Avenue area. Some bar owners and patrons there and along Frederick Avenue say they have noticed more state troopers outside their businesses since last fall.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

It’s the worst-kept secret in St. Joseph. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has significantly increased DWI enforcement in the city limits.

This comes after two high-profile DWI arrests occurring in recent months involving the superintendent of schools and a St. Joseph police officer. Both arrests were made by the same trooper in the St. Joseph Avenue area, according to court documents obtained by News-Press NOW.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.