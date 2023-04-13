A Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle travels south on St. Joseph Avenue. Two high-profile DWI arrests occurring in recent months were made by the same trooper in the St. Joseph Avenue area. Some bar owners and patrons there and along Frederick Avenue say they have noticed more state troopers outside their businesses since last fall.
It’s the worst-kept secret in St. Joseph. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has significantly increased DWI enforcement in the city limits.
This comes after two high-profile DWI arrests occurring in recent months involving the superintendent of schools and a St. Joseph police officer. Both arrests were made by the same trooper in the St. Joseph Avenue area, according to court documents obtained by News-Press NOW.
It’s something that has many on edge. Some business owners on Frederick and St. Joseph avenues say they feel singled out by frequent patrols along those corridors.
News-Press NOW spoke with bar owners in those areas. They asked to remain anonymous out of concern their businesses might be targeted.
They said they started noticing highway patrol cars stationed near their bars beginning in September and October.
The question they, as well as several bar patrons who have contacted News-Press NOW, are asking is, why this is happening?
One of the bar owners said this situation has hurt a business that already has been through so much.
“We just got through all the pandemic stuff going on and trying to get things back to normal. It’s rough enough to make money these days anyway, with the cost of everything going up,” the owner said. “If you have people afraid to go out to get something to eat, have a couple of beers and go home ... that’s going to change a lot of people’s activities.”
Another owner says business on Friday and Saturday nights has dwindled.
“It’s dying down much sooner rather than later,” that owner said. “You lose all those people two hours early before the place shuts down ... We’re talking about another $1,000 to $2,000 that you’re missing out on.”
One of the owners told News-Press NOW their business revenue is down 25% to 30%. Another says revenue is down 5% to 10%.
These owners are not condoning drunk driving, but they want answers for their business and their patrons.
“It’s never been about them giving out DWIs or anything like that ... if you’re breaking the law and you get caught doing something, then you should (be arrested). I think there’s bigger fish to fry and I think our industry suffered enough,” one owner said. “I’ve seen enough homeless and drug addicts and drunks walking down these streets. I think they would be much better served to deal with those problems rather than trying to mess with me and my patrons.”
We reached out to officials at the Highway Patrol’s Troop H headquarters for comment, but an in-person interview was declined.
At the request of the patrol, News-Press NOW submitted written questions to which its leaders replied.
“Removing drivers who are intoxicated by alcohol and/or drugs is an enforcement priority of the patrol. Our enforcement efforts are generally focused on areas that have a high number of traffic violations and or traffic crashes,” said Capt. John Hotz, director of the public information and education division for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “While the patrol typically does not focus our efforts inside cities that have good police coverage, our troopers can enforce laws anywhere in the state.”
Bar owners said they are just looking for answers.
“We’re wondering why the highway patrol is here in town all of a sudden ... they’re not just passing through. They’re sitting around the bars watching for people to come out and follow them,” an owner said. “The people that they pull over now, they’re not just normal people ... they are recognized by the public.”
