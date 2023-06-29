Law enforcement agencies are stressing safety on the roadways and waterways ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will be on alert for traffic violations and impaired driving through Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort.
Sgt. Shane Hux said they will be out in full force June 30 through July 4.
“Our Marine division will be patrolling the waterways here in the state of Missouri, making sure that everybody is responsible and doing the right thing out there on the water,” he said.
More traffic is expected during the holiday weekend, and Hux said to remember the left lane is for passing. If you are struggling to pass someone, slow down and move to the right lane.
“There's going to be some slower moving traffic out on the roadway,” he said. “Pickups are going to be pulling boats. There's going to be campers, RVs out there for people to get to their destination."
Firework safety is another priority for first responders. The Missouri Department of Conservation says to keep a fire extinguisher around and wet the area where fireworks are used because they can ignite dry grass.
“The state fire marshals office is highly concerned about it with the drought conditions going on throughout the state of Missouri,” he said. “So, again, that's just something to be aware of. Use precaution whenever it comes to those fireworks issues.”
Hux said to enjoy the holiday, but celebrate safely.
“Fourth of July is a great time to get together with friends and family, go to barbecues, go out on the lakes, go out on the rivers. Just be responsible. Always make safety the No. 1 priority, especially during the Fourth of July weekend,” he said. "At no time should you be discharging fireworks from a motor moving vehicle or from a vessel out on the water. That is a violation. And it's just not the safest practice.”
