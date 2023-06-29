Sgt. Shane Hux

Sgt. Shane Hux said the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be out in full force over the holiday weekend.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Law enforcement agencies are stressing safety on the roadways and waterways ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will be on alert for traffic violations and impaired driving through Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort.

