Along with troopers, chaplains are an important — and often overlooked — piece of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troop H of the highway patrol currently has six chaplains attached to it, with one being Tyrese Barnett, who is also an associate pastor at Word of Life Church.
Before working with the highway patrol, Barnett was originally a chaplain with the governments of Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph.
Barnett said that being a chaplain with the highway patrol is a multifaceted job.
“First of all, we have the compassion to do death notifications. That’s probably foremost,” he said. “We go with the troopers to make death notifications. And our goal is to do it within the golden hour.”
Barnett said death notifications have to be made within one hour after the fatal incident or else the information will be available on social media.
“And we don’t want people to have found out information that is life-changing, to find it through social media,” Barnett said.
Chaplains also assist highway patrol troopers with critical incidents.
“We’re just a sounding board and a liaison for the trooper,” Barnett said. “I’m just another tool in their belt, actually.”
He said confidentiality is of the utmost importance.
“A lot of things, you can’t go home and tell your family,” Barnett said. “... It wouldn’t go over well. But you can’t hold all that in either. So being emotional support for the troopers, that’s another important part of the chaplaincy program.”
He advises anyone thinking of being a chaplain to do so, saying he finds the job to be very rewarding.
“The whole approach to being a chaplain, it’s not what you do, it’s where you are when these things happen,” Barnett said. “And we just have to be present.”
