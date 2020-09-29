Highway 752 was closed between Interstate 229 and 22nd Street Tuesday afternoon when a recreational vehicle caught fire.
A man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving on I-229 to Sedalia, Missouri, when smoke started coming out of his dashboard.
He exited I-229 onto Highway 752 and pulled to the side of the road. He was able to get out of the vehicle and grab his dog as the RV was engulfed in flames. No one was injured.
Firefighters arrived and put out the fire as the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department rerouted vehicles.