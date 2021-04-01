Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close the ramps from Eighth and Ninth streets to westbound U.S. Route 36 for two weeks as part of a project to repair and resurface U.S. Route 36 between the Missouri River and the area east of Route AC.
The ramp will be closed from Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 16. Motorists must use an alternate route during the closure.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.
