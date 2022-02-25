Beginning Monday, Highland Avenue, between I-229 and MacArthur Drive, will be closed to traffic for construction on the pedestrian bridge.
The road will be closed until March 18 but will reopen at 4 p.m. on Fridays through 7 a.m. on Mondays for weekend traffic access to the riverfront area.
All traffic that typically flows on Highland Avenue between I-229 and MacArthur Drive will be channeled south on I-229 exiting to 2nd and Felix Street, diverted north to Jules, west to MacArthur Drive, with the detour being in the opposite format for exiting the riverfront area.
The 530-foot over Highland Avenue will connect Wyeth Hill and the Riverbluff Trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.