Those looking to travel over Memorial Day weekend may want to get an early start as AAA estimates 34 million people to be taking to the roads and skies on the upcoming holiday.
“Of course conditions are changing daily here with what’s opening and restrictions being lifted,” said Nick Chabarria, public affairs specialist for AAA. “It’s certainly a fluid situation but we believe we have a pretty good handle on this year’s numbers.
Travel is projected to increase by 60% compared to 2020, which had record-low numbers.
“Our biggest change is coming from air travel, which is up about 577%,” Chabarria said. “Numbers are still a little below from 2019.”
Many people continue to catch up on missed vacations, causing a huge influx in business for hotels and car rentals, with rising gas prices expected to have minimal impact.
“AAA travel advisors here in Missouri include road trip destinations to Florida, Las Vegas and National Parks out west,” Chabarria said. “Folks who are looking to travel a bit further and fly are going to Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii.”
Other top locations include Myrtle Beach, Denver, Nashville, Anchorage and Colorado Springs.
“Our advice would be to plan as early as you can and know the travel restrictions where you are headed,” Chabarria said. “Talking with a travel advisor before can tell you what's open and give you a bit more preparation before you travel.”
If you're going on a road trip, expect traffic.
“Although vehicle trips are down as much as 40% in some metros, afternoon congestion is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst for INRIX. “Travelers should anticipate delays to start on Wednesday and continue through Memorial Day.
Avoid commuting during these times and have plans to use alternative routes for the safest and fastest trip possible. Gas prices also are going to be the highest since 2014, with an average price of $3 nationally.
Before taking to the roads, have an emergency kit packed and a way to reach out for roadside assistance if necessary. Some items to include are jumper cables, phone chargers, water and non-perishable foods.
