Drivers may want to keep a closer eye on the condition of their vehicles this summer, as experts say warm temperatures can impact every part of a car.
Jeff Schomburg, co-owner of Kruse’s Auto Center said many things can go wrong with a car as temperatures rise. Some of the most common issues occur with car batteries, coolant systems and air conditioning units.
Batteries can last for many years, but this is only if drivers are staying on top of preventative maintenance, Schomburg said.
“During the summer months, you definitely want to check multiple things, especially if you’re going to be traveling,” he said. “The battery is a big thing during the summer and winter, but people can forget that hotter months can be very hard on batteries as well.”
“This is also the time of year when your engines can run really hot,” he added. “So, you want to make sure that you have plenty of coolant and the coolant protection level is good.”
Schomburg said it’s also important to check on your wiper blades, which can often be overlooked during a time they’re not being used often.
“Another thing people don’t think about is wiper blades,” he said. “It’s a rubber component, it gets hot and cold, then it breaks down. A lot of times they’ll tear or they’ll start streaking really bad, and you need good wiper blades for visibility during certain weather conditions.”
In addition, experts say keeping up on oil changes and essential car fluids is the key to keeping your car out of the shop for a while.
Keep vehicles out of the sun for a long period is the best option, as hot weather can cause parts and components to deteriorate over time.
“If you have a garage or even parking it underneath a shaded tree does make a difference because it keeps that vehicle cool when it’s sitting there,” he said. “That’s what will help the longevity of keeping that vehicle around.”
Many cars will face issues over time, which is why Schomburg said it’s a good option to have an emergency kit for those situations, so you’re not stranded in dangerous weather conditions.
“Always have an emergency kit inside your car,” Schomburg said. “Most importantly water. If you can’t drive your vehicle, you’re stranded on the side of the road and the tow truck is not going to be there for several hours to pick you up, you want to have something that can keep you hydrated.”
