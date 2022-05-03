A person on a dirt bike pulls out of a parking lot in this September photo on the Belt Highway. Motorcycle crashes make up around 10% of fatality crashes in Missouri, despite accounting for around 2.5% of motorists, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.
Motorcycle use increases as the weather warms up, but a recent fatality crash in St. Joseph showed the importance of proper protective gear.
Motorcyclists account for about 2.5% of Missouri drivers but around 10% of the state's fatality crashes, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.
Helmets aren't required for riders who are at least 26 years old and have insurance, but when it comes to helmet recommendations, some are safer than others, said Executive Director Sheldon Lyon of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council.
"We want to wear a helmet if we can — that is full face protection, not just a skull cap ... While it is a choice for those riders that are 26 and older with insurance, we would prefer that riders do wear a helmet because it is a matter of safety for them, for their families."
Clothing choices also can have a major effect on safety. Reflective clothing makes riders more visible, and wearing the right layers provides added protection, MSHP Troop H Sgt. Shane Hux said.
"Reflective clothing is a big one," he said. "You'll notice somebody that rides a lot of motorcycles, they do wear reflective clothing, whether it be a rain gear, you know, it's that neon green color on and then of course, other people. They do wear leathers a lot even when it's hot out. For one, they say it keeps you cooler, but it also protects you."
The smaller profile of a motorcycle can make it less noticeable than a car or truck, so it also means other motorists have to stay vigilant. The issue might become more relevant with gas prices increasing, and residents taking advantage of less expensive transportation options, Lyon said.
"Maybe a person that has a motorcycle that rode it on weekends is going to be riding it to work to save money, so we're going to expect more of these vehicles out on the roadway," he said. "So I would ask the motoring public just to be vigilant for them."
