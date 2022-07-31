Police at S. 17th St.

Law enforcement vehicles block off South 17th Street on Sunday afternoon near Messanie Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Part of South 16th and South 17th streets between Patee and Messanie streets are blocked off for a police incident.

The details are unconfirmed but several officers and at least 20 law enforcement vehicles have been seen in the area.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.