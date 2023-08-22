We’re in the dog days of summer, making it important to keep our furry friends safe in the heat.
With sidewalk temperatures over 100 degrees, animals’ paws face serious risks. Warm temperatures can be excruciating to pets outside, making it crucial to keep animals hydrated and out of the direct heat.
Monica Davis, general manager of Pup Pup K9 Training and Grooming, explained why heat can be especially dangerous for canines.
“Dogs, the way they breathe in and breathe out, with this kind of heat, they’re breathing in hot and exhaling hot,” Davis said. “Especially short-nosed dogs, they don’t have enough snout to cool the air down, so they’re breathing in hot, exhaling hot. So short-nosed dogs especially, in this extreme heat, they can’t last long outside at all.”
The Humane Society warns pet owners to avoid leaving animals in parked cars, advises limiting exercise on hot days and reminds people of the importance of providing ample shade and water in heat like St. Joseph is experiencing.
As temperatures continue to rise, Davis shared some additional advice for pet owners.
“Make sure (pets) can’t escape out of your yard because if that happens and they take off running, a lot of times they start getting overly hot, overheated, and then panic sets in and that’s gonna make them overheat twice as quick,” Davis said. “Try to keep your dogs inside as much as possible.”
St. Joseph is under an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Thursday, with forecast highs of 98 on Wednesday and 103 on Thursday.
