How to keep your pets safe in the heat
We’re in the dog days of summer, making it important to keep our furry friends safe in the heat.

With sidewalk temperatures over 100 degrees, animals’ paws face serious risks. Warm temperatures can be excruciating to pets outside, making it crucial to keep animals hydrated and out of the direct heat.

