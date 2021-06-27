Fighting fires carries inherent threats but the issue becomes more dangerous as summer heat and humidity increase.
Firefighters rotate in groups of two or three, and do so more frequently when dealing with high heat and humidity, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.
“It really takes its toll,” she said. “And you know, it’s not just heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration that we’re worried about. It’s the stress that it puts on the heart, really, and on their physical being.”
Crews usually rotate through intervals for how long an oxygen tank lasts, Andrasevits said. That time shortens as temperatures increase because firefighters use oxygen more quickly.
That also means having more trucks and crews available on standby. A good example was a Thursday house fire in the 5500 block of King Hill Avenue, Andrasevits said.
“We had normal response of a certain number of trucks, but about midway through the battalion chief — the officer in charge — called for an additional truck,” she said. “And that was for manpower. That was so that we had fresh firefighters on the scene to take over.”
Just as important is making sure firefighters have proper resources for recovery once they rotate out. Trucks typically have ice water and Gatorade on-hand for crews, Andrasevits said.
A large part of being responsible as firefighters also is about preparation. Crews don’t just maintain general fitness, they also work in controlled environments where they can get acclimated to the hotter temperature they might experience, Andraasevits said.
“That’s all part of what the firefighters do, is stay in shape and train for the situations that they’ll be in, you know?” she said.
Much of the process is situational, and firefighters have to know their thresholds, Andrasevits said. The warning signs they often look for include skin that is red and hot to the touch, and when firefighters are sweating profusely or not sweating at all.
