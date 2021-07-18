Heartworms can pose a serious health threat to dogs and they’ve become more common in recent years.
Heartworms are carried by mosquitoes and transferred to animals when they're bitten by the insects. The worms can ravage an animal's heart, lungs and other organs if left untreated, according to the American Heartworm Society.
The issue also is having a local impact, St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue Human Educator Aubrey Silvey said.
“Heartworm has been way more prevalent the past couple of years," she said. "I know for us, we’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of heartworm-positive dogs that we get in our shelter, so yeah, it’s been an increasing problem.”
The shelter has had 30 cases so far this year, after having five over a yearlong cycle a few years ago, Silvey said.
But it's simple to take precautions, she said.
“It’s 100% preventable as long as you give your dogs their preventative," she said. "And I think it’s something that, maybe we just need to talk about more in the community, that people aren’t really aware how big of an issue it is or, you know, what it can do to your pet.”
Owners can give their dogs chewable pills to help and get them tested during annual vet checks, Silvey said.
Taking precautions costs a few hundred dollars a year, but medical costs can range from $1,200 to $3,000 once a dog gets heartworm, she said.
The worms are most common in the Southeastern U.S., according to data from the American Heartworm Society. The Kansas City-St. Joseph area is one of several places becoming a hotspot.
It makes sense because pets in warmer, humid states spend so much time outdoors, Silvey said.
“You have to think about more pets (being) concentrated in that area, and then how many people are keeping their dogs outdoors," she said. "In rural communities, you know, the dogs are more likely kept outdoors, so if those dogs aren't all preventative and they’re outdoors, they’re a lot more susceptible to, you know, contracting heartworms."
Other animals, like cats and ferrets, also can get heartworms but the parasites are most frequently found in dogs, according to AHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.