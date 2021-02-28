Vehicle headlights can become a nuisance on the road when drivers keep their high beams on around other cars.
This behavior can temporarily impair others, and while it isn’t usually intentional, it can be dangerous, said Sgt. Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
“Do we encounter vehicles that fail to dim their lights?” he said. “You bet. I mean, when I was working the road I stopped a lot of cars for that violation because it does, it blinds other drivers. And most people aren’t aware that they just forgot to dim them.”
Missouri laws require vehicles to dim headlights within 500 feet of oncoming traffic and within 300 feet when approaching vehicles from behind.
“Whether an officer issues a warning, or a ticket or whatever for that, you know, it’s a violation of law,” he said. “And he has the capability of issuing a traffic citation for that.”
State law requires vehicles to have two forward-facing headlights that are white or clear.
Mounted light bars have become popular in recent years.
“I don’t want to call them fads, but you kind of see these things kind of come and go,” Angle said. “They kind of cycle. There for a long time, you still see them some today, you saw the colored lights underneath the vehicle, things like that.”
While they serve a similar function, light bars aren’t supposed to be a vehicle’s only headlights, Angle said.
“Most of those lights, not always, but the vast majority of those lights you see that are (typically) mounted on trucks and things like that are for off-road vehicle use,” he said. “But I have, as well, seen them out there on the roadway, but those shouldn’t be the single means of illuminating the roadway.”
Rules for using headlights and high-beams also apply to light bars, Angle said.
“They look different, they seem different,” he said. “But as long as they dim those lights prior to meeting another vehicle (or) approaching another vehicle from the rear within those distances I explained, they’re in compliance with the law.”