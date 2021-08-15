The St. Joseph Fire Department has dealt with multiple incidents since Wednesday where potentially hazardous materials started burning, and the department says those situations require their own precautions and planning.
The first call was Wednesday for a biodiesel column on fire at Seaborn Energy, and the other was Thursday for a laboratory microwave that burned at BioZyme nutrition plant.
Dealing with hazardous materials carries special safety measures and practices for companies, as well as firefighters, said Paris Jenkins, a battalion chief for the St. Joseph Fire Department.
“We take more of a defensive posture,” he said. “We take into account the ambient temperature, wind direction, as well as what’s in the general area and how that material may travel.”
The temperature of an environment is a major consideration when there’s an issue with hazardous chemicals, Jenkins said.
“Some things, when it’s cold out, are not nearly as explosive ... because of temperature,” he said.
A material’s chemical properties change how it reacts. A gaseous substance lighter than air will float, but heavier ones sink to low-lying areas, Jenkins said.
Among liquids, oily substances like gasoline float on water, so dousing a grease fire doesn’t work either, Jenkins said. If water is used, firefighters often have to contain the runoff so it doesn’t contaminate local areas.
“(With) many, it’s best to just let them burn and evacuate the area,” he said.
Knowing what steps to take can be difficult because there are so many classifications. There are at least nine different classes listed in the fire department’s emergency resource guidebook that firefighters have to know, Jenkins said.
“If a person were to get a hazardous material on their skin, it all makes a difference exactly what that type of chemical is,” he said.
Most companies dealing with hazardous materials have their own safety teams as well. That eases the process because they can start combating an issue without waiting for firefighters to arrive, Jenkins said.
