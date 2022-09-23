Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie holds two bags of pills believed to be laced with fentanyl last year. Collie said it can be difficult to track the drug to the suppliers, but more efforts to prosecute could help.
As the death toll from fentanyl continues to climb, some Republicans in Congress believe dealers should be charged with murder in some cases.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R- Mo., is one of several Republican senators backing legislation to allow felony murder charges for fentanyl suppliers following an overdose death.
"I do think they should be prosecuted," Hawley said. "If you come over here and you come into our state and you distribute fentanyl well, I mean, you are out there as a supplier then and somebody dies from it dies from an overdose, you ought to be on the hook for that."
The Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act would punish knowing distribution of fentanyl the same as murder when a person dies as a result of that distribution. The legislation would increase the current penalty from a minimum of 20 years to a minimum of life in prison.
Hawley said there has not been a harsh enough punishment to stop the drug trade across the border and this would be a strong response to deadly fentanyl overdoses.
Hawley said the cartels are taking advantage of what he calls open borders.
"It (the borders) are wide open, the cartels are doing whatever they want at the border and right now that means sending tons and tons of fentanyl into the United States and into the state of Missouri," Hawley said.
Capt. Shawn Collie, commander of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, said this federal change can be good, but legislation at the state level would make it easier to prosecute people here.
"We're going to have to see a state statute be put into place, but I think a lot of what you'll see is that not every case is going to meet federal guidelines or the federal type of case that they may be looking for," Collie said.
Collie said it can be difficult to link the drug back following an overdose, which could complete a murder charge at the federal level.
"We're not going to work cases in Northwest Missouri on individuals in Mexico, and so, we don't have the resources, the financial resource or the manpower or the jurisdiction, and so that's where we really have to partner with the federal agencies to try to, help protect our community," Collie said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that of 107,622 drug overdose deaths from a 12-month period ending in April, 70% were from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
