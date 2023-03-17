Hate Crime Data FBI (copy)

Hate crimes in Missouri are on the rise after the FBI updated its annual statistics, and law enforcement shared tips on how residents can ensure these incidents don't happen in Buchanan County.

Based on 2021 statistics, there were a total of 194 hate crimes in Missouri. This is a rise from 2020, when there were 115, and in 2019, when there were 89. Numbers were received from 481 of 591 law enforcement agencies across the state. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.