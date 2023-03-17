The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 10, 2022. The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday, March 13, 2023. Most victims were targeted due to race or ethnicity, followed by sexual orientation and religion.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force speaks in a December photo. Collie said hate crime incidents can be combated with trainings, education and even conversations in the home.
Hate crimes in Missouri are on the rise after the FBI updated its annual statistics, and law enforcement shared tips on how residents can ensure these incidents don't happen in Buchanan County.
Based on 2021 statistics, there were a total of 194 hate crimes in Missouri. This is a rise from 2020, when there were 115, and in 2019, when there were 89. Numbers were received from 481 of 591 law enforcement agencies across the state.
Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph have zero reported hate crimes in this study.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike force said while the numbers are favorable in the community, there is always room for improvement.
"We as a community do not tolerate hate crimes," Collie said. "We just to keep building on with law enforcement, working with community and community working with law enforcement as we continue to build to make our place our community safer for our kids and for our future."
In Missouri, there were 119 hate crimes relating to race and ethnicity bias. The second and third highest crime numbers were for sexual orientation at 33 and religious bias at 22.
"It is unfortunate and sad when you see, across the country, murders or assaults occurring because of someone's religion or race or sexual orientation," Collie said. "From grade school through junior highs, high schools, the university ... has a large population that is very diverse. I hope that says something for our community and says how good of a job our community is doing in those areas."
Nationally, there were 7,303 hate crimes observed in the report. This is a decrease from 2020 when there were 8,263. In both years, the highest motive was due to race and ethnicity bias, making up over 60% of the total in both years.
Collie said some of the reasons people commit these crimes could include people being exposed to violence in video games and mental health issues.
"We may see mental health issues; we have to really work with and address our mental health issues within the community. We have a lot of agencies that do that," Collie said.
Battling hate crime numbers can be done so in many ways including training, education and getting involved in community activities where residents can interact with each other. It also can start with the family in the home.
"Getting back to the dinner tables, having the conversations with your kids sitting down having dinner with them, talking to them about what's going on, what they're seeing, what they're hearing," Collie said. "Also being a good role model for the kids, letting them know that it's okay to be different, be of different beliefs and to be tolerant of that."
In 2021, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was passed, which requires state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to collect and establish data on hate crimes.
